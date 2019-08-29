VINCENTIAN SWIMMERS AT WORLD TOURNEY HINGARY

Vincentians, Aaron De Freitas and Alex Joachim recorded best personal times in their respective events at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary last week. The Championships was from 20th to 25th 2019.

In the Boys 15-18 years, Aaron De Freitas swam personal best times in the 50-metres Freestyle in 25.21 seconds; the 50-metres Butterfly in 28.13 seconds; and the 100-metres Freestyle in 56.94 seconds. De Freitas also competed in the 100-metres Butterfly in which he swam 1 minute, 8.62 seconds.

Joachim recorded all personal best times in his events and in the process broke several national records.

He did personal best times in the 100-metres Butterfly with a time of 58.85 seconds which set a new national record for boys 15-16 years; in the 50-metres Backstroke in 29.03 seconds, also a new national record; in the 50-metres Freestyle in 24.60 seconds, also a new national record for the 15 to 16 age group, as well as national open record.

Joachim also broke the national record in 50-metres Butterfly with a time of 26.42 seconds. In the 200-metres Breaststroke, Joachim finished in 2 minutes, 31.15 seconds to break the national record for the Boys 15-16 years and the national open record.

His time of 54.29 seconds in the 100-metres Freestyle was also a national record for boys aged 15-16, as well as a national open record.

Joachim did 31.35 seconds in the 50-metres Breaststroke for a personal best time, while in the 200-metres Butterfly he did a time of 2 minutes 17.11 seconds to break the National record and the National open record in the event.

The World Junior Swimming Championships featured the World’s best swimmers between the ages of 15 and 18 for boys, and 14 to 17 for girls.







