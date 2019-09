MR WALFORD THOMAS better known as PAPI (PA-P) of Hadley’s Village died on Wednesday August 28th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 8th at the Lauders International Worship Centre. The viewing begins at 1:00 PM. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related