MR HAN-NIF ARLINGTON DENNIS SUTHERLAND of Yambou formerly of Georgetown died Friday September 6th at the age of 50. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 15th at the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:30 pm. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the following vans: – Massive from Georgetown and will leave Langley Park at 11:30 am and Express and Shawn from Spring and Yambou and will leave at 12:30 pm.







