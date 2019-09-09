WOMEN-EMPOWERMENT

The 2nd Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference hosted by the organization SVG International is set to take place next month. The event is slated for October 28th and 29th, and will be held at the Methodist Hall in Kingstown, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. The Forum will feature six dynamic female speakers, and the Conference platform will focus on the Social and Economic Empowerment of Women, whilst actively initiating programs to ensure their sustainable development. The SVG International Organization say it is committed to ensuring equality and justice. It says the hosting of this 2nd Annual Conference is part of an ongoing effort to mentor and support women in their quest to embark on initiatives and break barriers. The speakers at the Conference are drawn from a cadre of First Ladies, Diplomats, Ambassadors, Entrepreneurs, Authors and Media Professionals.







