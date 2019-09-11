BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, Corea’s Distribution had the better of their counterparts Coreas Hazells beating them, 4-1 at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Reece Jack netted a hat-trick for Coreas Distribution, with the other goal by Morallie Solomon. Tyson Jacobs scored the goal for Coreas Hazells.

This afternoon at 4:35, Massy Stores will meet E. D Laynes in the Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related