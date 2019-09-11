DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

KE-BEZ Pride and Joy gained a semi-final spot in the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship with a 4-1 victory over Caesar’s Real Estate World X1 in the last Quarter-final yesterday afternoon, at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Orlanzo John netted two of the goals for KE-BEZ Pride and Joy, whose other goals were scored by Nalroy Peters and Amein John. Curtlan Jack converted the goal for Caesar’s Real Estate World X1.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Chapmans All Stars will meet SV United of Georgetown in the 1st semi-final at 4:30, and tomorrow, COMPUTEC All Stars will play against KE-BEZ Pride and Joy in the 2nd semi-final. The Final is scheduled for Sunday.







