Two goals by Delroy Samuel gave Spring Village a 2-1 victory over Predators FC of Fitz Hughes in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines/HAIROUN Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Bennitton Stapleton scored the goal for Predators FC of Fitz Hughes.

This afternoon, at 4:30, Unlimited Strikers will meet PYOLA of Layou at the Keartons Playing Field.







