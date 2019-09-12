DIAMONDS FOOTBALL RESULTS

SV United of Georgetown are through to the Final of the Acres AGRI Diamonds Football Championship following a 4-2 victory over Chapmans All Stars in the 1st semi-final at the Diamonds Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Kemron Osment netted two of the goals for SV United of Georgetown, while the other goals were scored by Shorn Browne and Shaville Barker. Keyon Baptiste and Jemmie Kiel scored a goal each for Chapmans All Stars.

This afternoon at 4:30, COMPUTEC All Stars will meet KE-BEZ Pride and Joy in the 2nd semi-final at the Diamonds Playing Field. The Final is scheduled for Sunday.







