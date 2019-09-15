FORBES STORMS

While St. Vincent and the Grenadines has so far been spared the wrath of storms during the current hurricane season, Vincentians are being encouraged not to be complacent.

The advice came from Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, during the Face to face programme aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Miss Forbes said Hurricane Dorian has re-emphasized the need for greater awareness of Hurricanes and the need to strengthen disaster preparedness mechanisms at the national level.







