Sixty Public Servants from St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from a Spanish training programme over the next four months.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade says the initiative is made possible through the Republic of Colombia.

The training will officially open today at the Conference Room of the Kingstown Public Library. It is scheduled to begin at 9:15am.







