The National Nine Mornings Committee says it expects to see continued growth and greater participation in the National Christmas and Nine Morning’s Festival this year.

The point was made by Chairman of the Committee, Orande ‘Bomani’ Charles during a recent media briefing. Mr. Charles said plans are well underway for this year’s Festival which runs from December 16th to the 24th.







