WELLNESS SYMPOSIUM

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host a Symposium this week, to coincide with Caribbean Wellness Day, which was observed across the region last Saturday.

Caribbean Wellness Day is observed annually to increase awareness and promote activities to address non-communicable diseases, which are recognized as a threat to one’s wellbeing, and continue to severely impact the health, economy and development of Caribbean States and countries.

For 2019, the focus is on improving the quality of life of the aging population, with the slogan, Healthy Aging Starts Now.

This week’s Symposium will be hosted by the Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health and will be held tomorrow Tuesday, 17th September, at the Ministry of Health’s Conference Room, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

There will be five one-hour presentations by health professionals on various issues relating to aging. The Ministry of Health says aging starts at conception and not at retirement, and therefore, all ages are invited to participate in this activity.







