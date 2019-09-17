St. Lucia edged out St Vincent and the Grenadines in the 1st Phase of the Beach Volleyball Continental Cup elimination in Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic on the weekend.

In the best of three games, Vincentians, Ronaldo Franklyn and Asmond Franklyn were beaten 21-19, 21-19 by the St Lucian pair of Gillian Octave and Augustin Faulkner.

St Lucia’s Tevin St Jean and Germaine Curtney also won the second match with a 2-1 victory over Daryl Franklyn and Delshun Welcome of St. Vincent and the Grenadines with scores of 21-14, 18-21, 15-7.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related