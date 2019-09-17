DMG NL WOMEN’S T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET

Upsetters advanced to the Final of the DMG Furniture North Leeward Women’s Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship by defeating Attackers Girls by 41 runs in the second semi-final at the Sharpes Playing Field in Chateaubelair, on Sunday.

The scores: Upsetters 192 for 9 off 20-overs; (Klemisia Matthews 68, Joanne Francois 3 for 37; Sheril Jeffrey 3 for 41).

Attackers Girls 151 for 9 off 20-overs; (Jennifer Charles 38).

Upsetters will meet Ball Burners in the Final at the Cumberland Playing Field on Sunday.







