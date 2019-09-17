TEAM ATHLETICS SVG ROUND D TOWN RELAY

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, is the deadline for registration for Schools and Clubs taking part in this year’s Team Athletics SVG Round “D” Town Road Relay.

The race will take place on Sunday afternoon at 3:00, starting outside the CIBC First Caribbean International Bank on Halifax Street here in Kingstown and will finish at the starting point.

Those entities who have not yet registered, can do so by visiting Team Athletics SVG’s Facebook page and clicking the link provided and all are asked to note that no registrations will be done at the race.







