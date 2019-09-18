ACCREDITATION WORKSHOP

The National Accreditation Board and the Accreditation Unit are observing the 10th anniversary of their services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

The day is being commemorated with a one-day workshop, with the theme: Developing and Sustaining a Culture of Quality in Post-Secondary Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop is designed to bring members of the National Accreditation Board, External Evaluators and the management of post-secondary academic services together.

Chairman of the National Accreditation Board Dr. Rosalind Ambrose, is among several persons expected to address the participants at the forum, which is taking place at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.



The National Accreditation Board and the Accreditation Unit are launching two promotional posters during today’s workshop.







