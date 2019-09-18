Some 18 boxes of bed linen will be officially handed over today, for distribution to Public Hospitals across the country. The boxes, containing 300 white sheets and 300 pillow cases, were donated by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Association in the city of Reading, United Kingdom.

The Association says this is the second time in three years that it has made such a donation to Hospitals in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The linen would be handed over at a Ceremony at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in the vicinity of Maternity Ward A.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:00, this morning.







