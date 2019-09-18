INVEST SVG NATIONAL WEAR COMPETITION

This country’s Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG is giving

Vincentian clothing designers an opportunity to showcase their work locally and in the international arena.

Invest SVG is currently hosting a National Wear Competition, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture and the Renewal at 40 Committee.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark said the competition is being held to develop a National Outfit which represents St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and includes both a male and female version. Ms. Mark says the competition is open to all Vincentian designers at home and abroad, ages 18 and over. The deadline for submission of entries is October 4th.







