The Physical Planning Unit in the Ministry of Housing say it is continuing to deliver on its mandate to ensure the safe design and construction of buildings in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Engineer at the Physical Planning Unit, Desmond Pompey, during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio, yesterday.

Mr. Pompey said this is made possible through the enforcement of the National Building Codes and Guidelines. Furthermore, the Unit is responsible for ensuring that new developments pose little or no threat to the environment or the existing community.







