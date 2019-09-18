RUBIS WEEK CONTINUES

Activities to mark RUBIS Safety Week 2019 are continuing today, as fuel distributor, RUBIS, seeks to further engage the public on issues relating to safety.

RUBIS Safety Ambassador for St. Vincent, Shanelle Clarke-Nichols, said RUBIS Safety Week is a regional initiative aimed at increasing awareness about safety throughout the organization.

Mrs. Clarke-Nichols said the activities will include health screening for members of the public as part of efforts to promote personal health. Mrs. Clarke-Nichols also said the activities will sensitize the public on a range of issues.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related