The SVG Sickle Cell Association is seeking to raise awareness on issues relating to Sickle Cell Anaemia, through a series of activities this week.

The activities are being held as part of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and included a Views on Issues discussion programme aired on NBC Radio on Sunday, which focused on ‘The effects of Sickle Cell Disease on the human body’.

One of the Panelists, Medical Officer at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Benika Browne-Ferdinand, said Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a group of blood disorders that results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin, found in red blood cells. Dr. Browne-Ferdinand explained that persons may suffer from a sickle cell crisis, a pain that can begin suddenly and last for several days.







