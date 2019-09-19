AMAZON BT JA TALLAWAHS-CPL T20 RESULTS

Captain, Shoaib Malik put in a good all-round performance for Guyana Amazon Warriors to steer them to an 81-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica last night.

Malik made an unbeaten 67 from 37 balls to lift Guyana Amazon Warriors to 218 for 6 off their 20-overs. Brandon King (59 off 37 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (44 off 25 balls) were the other main scorers.

Malik then made a bold move to bowl leg-spin at Chris Gayle early on, and eight straight overs of spin at Jamaica Tallawahs to strangle them before Andre Russell could come in. He closed the day with crucial catches, smart bowling changes, and victory. It was Guyana Amazon Warrior’s fifth straight win, and they remain unbeaten this season.

Jamaica Tallawahs who could manage only 137 off 17.3-overs in their innings, are now at the bottom of the standings with only win in six matches.

The final scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 218 for 6 off 20-overs; Jamaica Tallawahs 137 off 17.3-overs;

Jamaica Tallawahs will be in action again this evening, when they play against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica at 7:00, in Jamaica 6:00, Eastern Caribbean Time.







