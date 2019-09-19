AUSSIE BT WINDIES-3RD WOMEN’S T20

Australia Women completed an unbeaten tour of the West Indies in dominating style by beating the West Indies Women by 9 wickets with more than 12-overs remaining in the 3rd final Twenty/20 International Cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados last night.

The West Indies Women were dismissed for a paltry 81 runs with only Britney Cooper (29) offering much resistance as left-arm, leg-spinner, Jess Johassen took a career-best 4 for 7, the fourth best Twenty/20 International figures for Australia Women. Leg-spinner, Georgia WARE-HAM (3 for 14) and fast bowler, Megan Schutt (2 for 14) provided support.

The chase was a formality. Alyssa Healy scored 338 off 16 balls to round off her prolific tour in style. The 75 balls remaining was both the most for an Australia victory and West Indies defeat.

The final scores: The West Indies Women 81 off 20-overs, Australia Women 83 for 1 off 7.3-overs.







