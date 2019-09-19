Medical Doctor, Karen Providence, said persons who have a family history of Dementia are at an increased risk of suffering from the disease.

She made the point during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio yesterday, which focused on the topic ‘Facing life with Dementia’.

Dementia is an overall term for diseases and conditions characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills that affect a person’s ability to perform everyday activities. Dr. Providence explained that Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, and said Vascular Dementia is an area of concern in countries like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







