DIVISION OF SPORTS BUSS AH SWEAT

The Division of Physical Education and Sports will be staging its Buss-Ah-Sweat activity for residents of Green Hill and surrounding areas this Saturday afternoon at 3:00, at the Green Hill Hard Court.

The Buss-Ah-Sweat is being held once a month in different areas, and entails the playing of various sports like Cricket, Football, Road Tennis and others.

Its purpose is to increase wellness and physical activity and to foster community spirit. Community groups and organizations are welcome to participate in the activity.







