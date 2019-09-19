EUROPEAN UNION MISSION IN SVG

A high level mission from the European Union is currently visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assess some of the European Union’s investments in the country.

Delivering remarks during a ceremony held this morning to welcome the E.U Team at the Argyle International Airport, Minister of National Mobilization, Frederick Stephenson said this country and the E.U continue to enjoy strong diplomatic relations for many years.

Minister Stephenson said the E.U continues to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines on developmental projects and over the past twenty years the E.U have spent more than one hundred and twenty one million Euros on projects in this country.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s Director General for International Co-operation and Development, Stefano Man-ser-visi says St. Vincent is the second stop on his Caribbean tour as they seek to develop closer relationships with their partners in this region.

Mr. Man-ser-visi will also meet with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the delegation will visit the Buccament Polyclinic and the Community College.







