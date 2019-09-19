FORBES PEOPLE STORM

A local disaster official said greater efforts must be made at the regional level to address issues relating to the displacement of people during severe natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, spoke on the issue during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio this week.

In examining the many lessons to be learnt from the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas, Miss Forbes said the displacement of people in small island states poses a major challenge. Miss Forbes also said the Bahamian experience also highlighted the need for mandatory evacuation measures to be implemented.







