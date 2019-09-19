PAVE MAJOR PROJECT

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves says now that Schools have been reopened the next major project will be the Pedestrian Access for Village Enhancement (PAVE) Project across the country.

The project which is being funded by the United Arab Emirates and the organization- Dubai Cares will be implemented by The Ministry of Transport and Works and the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

This project is expected to run for more than a year with a total of forty miles of footpaths to be paved across the country. Minister Gonsalves thanked the Ministry of Transport and works for the extensive work which it has already done in the preliminary stages of this program.







