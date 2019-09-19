SMART PHONES AND CANNABIS SEED TO SALE

Chief Executive Officer of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), Dr. Jerrol Thompson says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to be the first country to use a new software being developed to Track and Trace cannabis products from Seed-to-Sale.

The move is being made as part of the process of developing a Modern Medicinal Cannabis Industry here and the software is being developed by Ample Organics, a Canadian Seed-to-Sale Software company.

Dr. Thompson says Seed-to-Sale systems are used to track the logistics and use of cannabis from its cultivation, processing, patient use and export. The system which will be piloted in this country will require the use of an application that can be downloaded to a smart phone for cultivators to update the national database in real time.

This application will be used by the inspectorate and the marijuana cultivators and it will revolutionize the way Cannabis is produced. It is expected that this country will be the first in the world to use this technology.







