In the Sagicor/HAIROUN South East Development Community Football Championship, 1998 Hillside and Volcanoes played to a one all draw yesterday afternoon, at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Mazique Herbert netted for 1998 Hillside, while Joshua Lucas converted for Volcanoes.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Diamond will meet Brotherhood FC at 4:30.







