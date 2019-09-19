TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Round three fixtures in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will take place this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.



On Saturday afternoon, “One Team” will meet Gairy Construction Simple Boys at 1:00, and later at 3:00, Dauphine United will come against COMPUTEC Older Boys

Meanwhile, On Sunday morning, London Young Strikers will oppose Dr. Thomas Injectors at 10:00, then in the afternoon, Curtis King Stallionz will face New Level at 12:30, and Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble will play against Hard Hitters at 3:00.







