ANNIVERSARY ACTIVITIES

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held here today, to signal the start of activities to be hosted by the Division of Teacher Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, to celebrate its 55th anniversary on October 28th.

Today’s Church Service will be held at the Kingstown Methodist Church from 9 a.m.

The Sermon will be delivered by Reverend Adolf Davis of the Methodist Church. Then, on September 27th, at 9:30 a.m, there will be an Open Day at the Villa Campus of the Community College.

On October 3rd the Students’ Council will host a panel discussion at the Villa Campus of the College. The session will take place from 1-2 p.m and will focus on the topic: Professional Experiences: Qualities, Questions and Considerations.

The Panelists will be final year students in the Primary Teacher Education programme and two immediate past students from the secondary group in the Associate Degree Programme (ADE).

On October 17th Environmentalist, Dr. Reynold Murray will present a Lecture at the Villa Campus on the theme of the celebrations: Learning from the Past, Celebrating the Moment, Shaping the Future.

The lecture begins at 6:30 pm.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related