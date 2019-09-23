BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Knockout Championship of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship took place on Saturday, at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the Under-16 Women’s Division, System Three (1) beat Largo Height 3-nil, Je belles defeated National Under-17 Women’s 4-nil, and System Three Women gained a 6-nil victory over Awesome Women.

In the Firms Under-19 Division, System Three beat FLOW 3-nil, and Blossom won from C. K Greaves 2-1. Argyle International Airport defeated Bonadies 3-2 on penalty kicks, after the match ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

This afternoon at 4:35, Massy Stores will play against Coreas Distribution in the Firms Division at the Grammar School Playing Field.







