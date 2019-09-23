CPL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

Guyana Amazon Warriors sealed a spot in the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket playoffs with a 12-run win over Barbados Tridents under the Duckworth/Lewis Method in a rain-affected match at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown Barbados last night.

The victory was the result of an impressive performance from Guyana Amazon Warriors bowlers, in particular their spinners, off spinner, Chris Green who took career-best 4 for 14, leg-spinner, Imran Tahir 2 for 22, and off-spinner and captain Shoaib Malik 1 for 10 who between them took 7 for 47 off 11.3-overs to help dismiss Barbados Tridents for 138 after they were sent in to bat first. Their leading batsmen were Jean-Paul Duminy (38) and Alex Hales (24).

Opening batsmen, Brandon King scored an unbeaten 51 and Chanderpaul Hemraj made 20 in a first wicket stand of 61 off 7.1-overs as Guyana Amazon Warriors, set a revised target of 70 runs from 11-overs lost two wickets in their reply of 81 for 2 off 11-overs and were comfortably ahead of the par score.

The final scores: Barbados Tridents 138 off 20-overs, Guyana Amazon Warriors 81 for 2 after a revised target of 70 from 11-overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors now have 12 points in six matches at the top of the standings. Barbados Tridents are fourth with four points from five matches. This evening at 6:00, Barbados Tridents will be in action again when they face Jamaica Tallawahs at Kensington Oval, in Barbados.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related