The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be hosting a number of activities this week to heighten awareness on issues relating to dental health in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Health Minister, Luke Browne, said Dental Health Week, which commenced yesterday September 22nd, is being held under the theme: ‘Saving Smiles’.

Minister Browne said the week’s activities will seek to educate persons about the importance of proper dental hygiene, particularly among young people.

Minister Browne called on parents to encourage their children to consume less processed foods, which are harmful to oral health.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related