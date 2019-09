The Labour Department has embarked on a national drive to find employment for Vincentians both locally and overseas.

This commitment came from Minister responsible for Labour, Saboto Caesar, as he provided an update on the Canadian Farm Workers Programme.

A record number of over 355 Vincentians are leaving this year to participate in the programme.

And, Minister Caesar said this is part of an ongoing initiative to provide opportunities for Vincentians in a range of areas.







