PAVE MAJOR PROJECT

Contractors who worked on the Schools Rehabilitation Project will now turn their attention to the Pedestrian Access for Village Enhancement (PAVE) Project, to be carried out nation-wide.

Some 40 miles of footpaths will be paved under the project, which is being funded by the United Arab Emirates and the organization- Dubai Cares

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves said the project will be implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Works and the Roads Buildings and General Services Authority, (BRAGSA).

Minister Gonsalves said the project is expected to run for more than a year, and the Ministry of Transport and Works has already done extensive work, in the preliminary stages.







