STUBBS FOOTBALL RESULTS

On Saturday, New Investment Venture Nature Boys defeated Rising Youth 8-2 in the Sagicor/HAIROUN South East Development Community Football Championship at the Stubbs Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted four of the goals for New Investment Venture Nature Boys, while the other goals were scored by Enrique Millington (2), Mikey Douglas (1), and Nicolai Williams (1). The goals for Rising Youth were scored by Malik Castello and Kranji Alexander.

No matches were played on Sunday because of the inclement weather. This afternoon at 4:30, KQ MAVERICKS will meet Diamond at the same venue.







