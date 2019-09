In the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation All Leeward Club Football Championship, Hill View defeated Layou 2-1 at the Keartons Playing Field, on Saturday.

North Leeward Predators FC also gained a 2-1 victory over Campdonia Chelsea on Saturday at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes.

Sunday’s scheduled matches were postponed because of the inclement weather.







