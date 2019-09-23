TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

Only two matches were possible over the weekend, in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship, at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Gairy Construction Simple Boys defeated One Team by 10 wickets in a match reduced to 15 overs due to late start.

The scores: One Team 64-7 off 15 overs, Gairy Construction Simple Boys 70 for no wicket off 4.5 overs (Stein Joseph 38 not out).

Dauphine United beat COMPUTEC Older Boys by 5 wickets in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: COMPUTEC Older Boys 89-6 off 17 overs (Sylvanus Morgan 33), Dauphine United 90-5 off 13.2 overs (Sylvanus Morgan 3-11).

The three matches scheduled for yesterday were called off because St Vincent and the Grenadines was under a Tropical Storm Watch and then Warning because of Tropical Storm Karen.







