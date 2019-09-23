WEATHER-UPDATE

A Flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. today, as Vincentians have been advised to expect pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms, as Tropical Storm Karen continues to track away from the islands.

The Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was discontinued last night, and he Meteorological Service says sustained winds associated with “Karen” no longer pose a threat to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

However, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely later today, as the system continues to track away from the islands. Rainfall accumulations of up to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible.

As a result, A Flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. today. Residents living near rivers and streams and in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides should remain alert. A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favorable, and there exists the possibility of flash-flooding during the watch period.

Additionally, east-southeasterly to southerly swells of 10 to 13ft can still be expected across the coastal areas of SVG. Therefore small craft operators and sea bathers are being asked to exercise caution.







