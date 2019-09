Yesterday afternoon, a Conley Duncan strike secured a 1-nil win for Je Belles over Blossom in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division of the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Volcanoes will play against Triangle Academy in another match of the Under-19 Division at 4:30.







