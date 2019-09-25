CPL T20 CRICKET RESULTS

St Lucia Zouks defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 20 runs in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet St Lucia last night.

The scores: St Lucia Zouks 165 for 6 off 20-overs; (Andre Fletcher 36, Darren Sammy 30, Christopher Barnwell 27 not out; Mohammad Hafeez 3 for 22, Alzarri Joseph 2 for 20).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 145 for 9 off 20-overs; (Mohammad Hafeez 29, Laurie Evans 28; Hardus VIL-JOEN 3 for 14, Kesrick Williams 3 for 48, Fawad Ahmed 2 for 19).

This evening, St Lucia Zouks will be in action again when they host Guyana Amazon Warriors at 6:00, also at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet St Lucia.







