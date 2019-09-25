FISHER FOLK PROTECT PARROT FISH

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund is appealing to Fishermen and Fisher-folk across the country to play an active role in protecting the Parrot Fish.

This appeal was issued by Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund, Louise Mitchell, who said the Parrot Fish is one of the most important fish species found here.

Miss Mitchell said the Parrot Fish plays a very important role in the preserving the Coral Reef Ecosystem and protecting the nation’s coastlines from storm surges and she is appealing to everyone to protect it.







