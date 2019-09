Sharpes 09 FC were 5-1 winners over Beachfront Older Boys on Monday afternoon at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes in the Ruddy’s Electrical/HAIROUN North Leeward Football Championship.

This afternoon at 4:30, the Knock-Out Championship will begin with De Nobriga’s Troumaca meeting Beachfront Older Boys also at the Golden Grove Playing Field at Fitz Hughes.







