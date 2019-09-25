NTRC PRIZES

Thousands of dollars in prizes are up for grabs in the 2019 icode784 Competition organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, (NTRC).

The competition, formerly known as the I-Square Competition, is now in its 7th year. The preliminary round of the competition will run from October 15th to the 18th, followed by the finals on November 12th.

The winner in the secondary idea category will receive $2,000, 2nd – $1,000 and 3rd place– $800. For the secondary mobile app category: 1st place -$3,000; 2nd place – $2,500 and 3rd place – $1,000.

For the open category, the winning team will win $5,000; 2nd place – $2,500 and 3rd place – $1,500.

A cash prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the school with the most entries. Mentors will receive prizes ranging from $750 to $1,000.

Acting Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, Eustasha Walter, is encouraging persons to register for a chance to defeat last year’s winners.







