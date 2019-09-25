WINDWARDS VOLCANOES PRACTICE CRICKET

In the first series of practice matches hosted by the Windward Islands Volcanoes, A Kirk Edwards XI defeated a Sunil Ambris XI by 104 runs at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s on Monday.



The scores: Kirk Edwards XI 255 for 2 off 30-overs; (veteran opener, Devon Smith 132 not out, including 11 fours and 9 sixes, Desron Maloney 69 with 4 fours and 3 sixes, and Emmanuel Stewart 26 not out; Bhaskar Yadram 1 for 31, Ken Charles 1 for 48).

Sunil Ambris XI 151 in 28.4-overs; (BHAS-KAR YA-DRAM 49, Sunil Ambris 43; Devon Smith 3 for 15, Kenneth Dembar 3 for 18, Preston McSween 2 for 09, Kirk Edwards 1 for 04, and Larry Edwards 1 for 33).



Devon Smith captured the Man of the Match. A second practice match is scheduled for today also at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The practice matches are in preparation for the 2019/2020 NAGICO Cricket West Indies Super50 Championship.







