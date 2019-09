The 2019/2020 National Lotteries Authority/HAIROUN North East Football League will be opened on Sunday at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown. There will be an Opening Ceremony involving the competing teams.

The opening matches will be between Overland and Chapmans in the Village Championship at 4:00 in the afternoon, and friendly match in which Rodox Masters will oppose Saboto Caesar XI at 6:00, in the evening.







