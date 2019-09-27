The Division of Teacher Education of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College is continuing activities to celebrate its 55th anniversary with an Open Day today.

The Open Day is being held to give: Teachers, Ministry of Education officials, Principals, students, aspiring Teachers and past students of the institution an opportunity to view the work that is being done by students and faculty of the Division.

Persons who have an interest in Teaching will also be able to obtain information regarding the various programmes of training offered at the Division of Teacher Education.

The Open Day session runs until 3 p.m., at the Teachers’ Building of the Villa Campus of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The St. Vincent Teachers’ College was established on October 28th, 1964.

Other activities will be held during the month of October, to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the institution.







