SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thirteen goals were scored in one of yesterday’s matches of the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field, where Year One Engineering defeated Year One Information and Communication Technology/Computer and Electronics Technology 7-5.

Malik Ferdinand scored a hat trick and there was a goal each from Alpheus Medica, Aeron Collis, Randolph Richards and Richie Sayers for Year One Engineering, while Cleon Westfield netted 4 and Zavern Delplesche scored a fifth for Year One Information and Communications Technology/Computer and Electronics Technology.

Yesterday’s second game was dominated by Year Two Engineering who beat Year Two Technical/Business 4-1.

Jayron Hull, Zehan Simmons, Stevan Bowens and Jerron Dopwell scored for Year Two Engineering, and the goal for Year Two Technical/Business was converted by Delquan Derby.

This afternoon’s matches, also at the Sion Hill Playing Field, will be between Year One Sciences and Business and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 1:30, with Year One Arts Sciences and General Studies playing against Year Two Sciences and Business in the second match.







